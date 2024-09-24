Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Ferroglobe worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $794.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

