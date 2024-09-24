iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Cut by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $30,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $179.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

