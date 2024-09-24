CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 48,294 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DDFG Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VWO stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

