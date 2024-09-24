CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.3% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $64,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $174.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

