iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.76.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

