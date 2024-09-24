Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 509,567 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

