Westwood Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises 1.8% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,067,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.87. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

