Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

