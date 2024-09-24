Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Holdings Raised by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 8.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Linde by 68.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Linde by 1,222.1% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 12.4% during the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $477.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

