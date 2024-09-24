Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193 shares of company stock worth $1,403,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $299.06 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.