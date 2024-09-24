Sagefield Capital LP Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $55.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

