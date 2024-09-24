70,100 Shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Bought by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,791,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,614.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 79,132 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $37.54.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.28 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.