Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 106,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

