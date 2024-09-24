Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $917.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $866.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $812.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The firm has a market cap of $406.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.