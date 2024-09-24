Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $276.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.15 and its 200-day moving average is $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

