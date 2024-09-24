Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $19,134,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 42.7% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 109,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $254.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

