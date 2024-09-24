Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,260 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after buying an additional 225,197 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after buying an additional 556,295 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,999,000 after buying an additional 1,840,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.