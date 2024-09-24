Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Raised by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for 2.9% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 8.94% of Exelixis worth $608,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,629 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.