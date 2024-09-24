Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $9.46 Million in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $205,200.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,748.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $664,784. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.