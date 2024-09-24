140,625 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.