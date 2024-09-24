iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,395 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $360,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

