Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Price Target Cut to $23.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cibus from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of CBUS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,586. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. Cibus has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 9,856.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cibus will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBUS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cibus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cibus by 24.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

