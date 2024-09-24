Xponance Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,429 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after buying an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,306,000 after acquiring an additional 382,026 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

