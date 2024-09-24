Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2,372.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.