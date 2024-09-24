Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

