Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CB opened at $292.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.51 and its 200-day moving average is $263.75.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

About Chubb



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

