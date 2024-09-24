SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Hits $306.00

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $306.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,121.86 or 0.99939993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01979075 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,596.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.