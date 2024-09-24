PotCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.66 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $5.66 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00104582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.