Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $278.03 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $27.15 or 0.00042980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.02 billion and $278.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,013,343 coins and its circulating supply is 406,010,243 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

