Solana One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $145.53 or 0.00230411 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $68.21 billion and approximately $2.32 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Solana

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 585,231,438 coins and its circulating supply is 468,729,858 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

