DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.12 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00077807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,246.77 or 0.39972882 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

