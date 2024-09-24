Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 26,904 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United Rentals by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,706,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 31,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $798.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $803.48. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

