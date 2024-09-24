DRW Securities LLC Purchases 6,537 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1,634.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MO opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.
A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
