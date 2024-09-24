Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,921 shares of company stock worth $10,551,281. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

