Marshall Wace LLP Buys 278,990 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $178,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $1,389,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in Garmin by 81.4% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Garmin by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Garmin by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Garmin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.