Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Okta were worth $212,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 282.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 639.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 61,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.14.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $3,324,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,411 shares of company stock worth $32,837,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.