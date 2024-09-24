Marshall Wace LLP Has $329.19 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,611 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 0.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.71% of D.R. Horton worth $329,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

