Samlyn Capital LLC Has $54.08 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $54,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $377.94 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.13 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.26 and its 200-day moving average is $348.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

