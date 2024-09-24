Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $379,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.00 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

