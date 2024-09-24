ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,372 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

Shares of AON stock opened at $348.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.58. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

