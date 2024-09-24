Berkley W R Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,158 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Leblanc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

CCTS stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.90.

(Free Report)

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.