Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.88% of Distoken Acquisition worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIST. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 9,908.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 111,770 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 102,656 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 187,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Distoken Acquisition alerts:

Distoken Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

DIST stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.