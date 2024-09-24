Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,499 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.81% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 90.8% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 695,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of APXI opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $11.70.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

