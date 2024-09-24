Berkley W R Corp Decreases Stock Position in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,342 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.03% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,722,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSAQ opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the direct selling industry.

