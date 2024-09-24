Berkley W R Corp Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,430 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Golden Star Acquisition were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,990 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Golden Star Acquisition by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 632,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GODN opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

