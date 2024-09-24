Berkley W R Corp Purchases 114,869 Shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,869 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Bayview Acquisition were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,719,000.

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BAYA stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Bayview Acquisition Company Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

