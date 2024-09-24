Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.07% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

ALSA stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.