Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lowered its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,260 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.05% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $1,976,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.