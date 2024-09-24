Berkley W R Corp Buys 36,444 Shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.07% of ClimateRock worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in ClimateRock by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClimateRock Price Performance

NASDAQ CLRC opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. ClimateRock has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

