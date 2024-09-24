Berkley W R Corp Buys 53,339 Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.07% of Nova Vision Acquisition worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance
NOVV stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,850.01 and a beta of -0.01.
Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile
Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.
