Berkley W R Corp Buys 53,339 Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.07% of Nova Vision Acquisition worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NOVV stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,850.01 and a beta of -0.01.

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition ( NASDAQ:NOVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.